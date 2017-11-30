G.R. Hampton students meet responders up close

This week is Community Helpers week for the preschoolers at G.R. Hampton Elementary School. To help students learn firsthand how officials and first responders help the community, Mayor David Thompson, Barbourville Police Officers Adam Townsley and Eric Martin and Scott Partin with Little Poplar Creek Fire Department took police cruisers and a fire truck to the school on November 27. Students explored the vehicles, tried on fire gear and even pretended to arrest Mayor Thompson, learning how each of these men help our community in the process.