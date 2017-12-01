Former Union alumni found dead

Police in Indianapolis say the deaths of two sisters on Friday are being investigated as a murder-suicide. One of the victims, as well as her alleged killer, were both alumni of Union College.
The two women were identified as Meredith Opel, age 20, and Mallory Opel-Jackson, age 27. The alleged killer fled the state, leading authorities south.
Police in Jonesboro, Arkansas, said their preliminary investigation shows that Mallory Jackson’s husband, Darrell Jackson, took his own life while in his vehicle.
