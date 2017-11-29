Former deputy jailer indicted for rape

A former Knox County Deputy Jailer has been indicted for rape nearly three years after she was fired for allegedly assaulting an inmate.
On Tuesday, November 28, Jennifer Ross, 36, was indicted by a Knox County grand jury for an offense that allegedly occurred in August 2014. The indictment stated that Ross “acted alone or in concert with others committed the offense of Rape in the Third Degree by engaging in sexual intercourse” while she was “in a position of authority” with an inmate at the Knox County Detention Center.
