Former deputy jailer among indictments

A former Knox County deputy jailer was among those indicted by a Knox County grand jury last week.
Jennifer Ross, 36, was charged with third degree rape stemming from charges she had sex with a male inmate while she was employed at the jail. Any sexual contact between jail employees and inmates is an automatic third degree rape charge because the employee is in a position of authority over the prisoner. The charge is a Class D felony, and if found guilty, Ross could serve up to five years in prison.
