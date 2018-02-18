Food pantry in need of help

Council members learned at the February 8 City Council meeting that the Christian Life Fellowship Food Pantry is in need of help, specifically with their electric bill for an outside freezer.
The freezer is a new addition to the food pantry, built in the last year. It holds 16 pallets and helps the pantry keep food stocked to feed 1,161 Knox County families each month, a number pantry coordinator Paul Calhoun says is only growing by the day.
Although the freezer is instrumental to operations, it has placed a burden on the food pantry, namely the amount of electricity needed to maintain the cold temperatures inside. Since the pantry relies solely on donations, Calhoun asked council members to work on a solution to donate electricity just for the freezer, which is on its own meter.
