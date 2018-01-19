Flu confirmed in Knox county

Staff Report and
Kentucky Health News
Thirty-six Kentuckians have died from the flu this season, while Knox County has only had one confirmed case of influenza this year.
Many locally report having been treated for the flu, but Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Raines said only one case of influenza has been lab-confirmed. Kentucky is in its fourth consecutive week of widespread flu activity.
According to the state Department for Public Health, state-wide, two children have died in the past few weeks. The average age of the adults who died is 75, health officials said in their weekly flu report. They did not release other information about the two children, citing privacy reasons.
This point on the calendar is typically the peak of flu season, but it extends well into the spring, and health officials still urge those who haven’t had a flu shot to get one. The vaccination takes about two weeks to generate immunity. Meanwhile, they recommend these precautions:
· Try to avoid close contact with sick people.
· While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
· If you are sick with flu-like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. (Your fever should be gone for 24 hours without the use of a fever-reducing medicine).
· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
· Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.