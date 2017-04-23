Flooding continues in Knox County

Water levels continue to rise across Knox County. Currently, a few residential side roads are completely covered with water. Elsewhere, the water continues to creep up to surrounding roadways and homes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last observed water levels at the Cumberland River in Barbourville at 24.93 feet at 5:30 this afternoon. NOAA is predicting the Cumberland River to crest at 32.5 feet on Monday, April 24 around 2 p.m. This means water levels which are currently in the “action stage” will move into the “flood stage” tonight. Knox County remains under a flood warning and a flash flood watch.
Sheriff Mike Smith is urging all motorists to exercise extreme caution when traveling on Knox County roadways over the next few days. Please use good judgement when attempting to travel on these roadways and call 911 if any issues arise.