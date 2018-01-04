Flat Lick wins G.R. Hampton Cougar Classic Championship

There was no shortage of exciting basketball action during the holiday break and a lot of it happened locally at the G. R. Hampton Cougar Classic.
Flat Lick dominated its way to the championship and won all three of its game by an average of 28 points per contest.
Central Elementary took second, with the host team, G.R. Hampton, finishing fourth, giving Knox County teams three of the top four spots in the eight-team tournament.
FIRST ROUND
G.R. Hampton 39, Boston 10
G.R. Hampton jumped on its opponent early and often and enjoyed an 18-4 lead after one quarter on the way to the dominating victory.
The Cougars never let up and outscored Boston 8-0 in the second period, 6-2 in the third, and 7-4 in the fourth.
Jaxon Collins and Matthew Brown led the way for the winners with six points each, followed by Waylon Frazier and Christian Bargo with five apiece.
Hunter Fuson, Brayden Mills and Dalton Johnson contributed four each for the Cougars, while Jacob Taylor and Dalton Fisher added two each, and Brayden Hurst one, to round out the scoring effort for Hampton.
FIRST ROUND
Flat Lick 58, Burning Springs 19
Flat Lick put up 22 points in the first six minutes of play, which ended up being more than its opponents did for the entire game.
Flat Lick’s Josh Messer scored more points than the entire Burning Springs team with a game-high 20 to lead the winners to victory. Steven Partin was next with 16, followed by Kade Elam with 11, C. Peters with nine, and Johnny Martin with two.
FIRST ROUND
Central 60, Pine Knot 57 (OT)
In one of the tournament’s most exciting games, it took overtime for a winner to emerge.
Central feel behind early in the game before a 16-4 scoring advantage in the second quarter got the Panthers back in the game and put them ahead at the half.
But Pine Knot battled hard and led once again after three with Central winning the scoring battle in the final period to force the extra frame.
Jeffrey Ketchum led the way for Central with 26 points, followed by Cayden Collins with 20 and Jacob Smith with 10.
John Hobbs and Andrew Mills added two points each to round out the scoring for the winners.
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Flat Lick 46, G.R. Hampton 19
Just as it did throughout the tournament, Flat Lick out-manned its opponent on the way to an impressive win.
Josh Messer led Flat Lick with 14 points, followed by Steven Partin with 13 and Kade Elam with 12.
C. Peters and Johnny Martin rounded out the Wildcats’ offensive attack with five and two points, respectively.
Hampton was paced offensively by Jaxon Collins with 14 points, followed by Dalton Johnson with three and Hunter Fuson with two.
SEMIFINAL ROUND
Central outscored Paces Creek in three of the four quarters, including 18-11 in the second and 17-11 in the fourth, to capture the win and put itself in the championship game.
Jacob Smith led the way for the victors with 19 points, followed by Cayden Collins with 14.
Dalton Crawford and Jeffrey Ketchum barely missed giving Central four players in double figures with nine points each. Andrew Mills closed out the scoring for the winners with five points.
3RD PLACE GAME
Paces Creek 42, G.R. Hampton 13
The home team put up a good fight, but Paces Creek was just too strong and led from beginning to end in the consolation game.
Hunter Fuson led Hampton with five points, followed by Jaxon Collins with three, Christian Bargo and Dalton Johnson two each, and Jacob Taylor one.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Flat Lick 48, Central 29
In an all-Knox County championship, Central played well and kept it close for a while, but Flat Lick slowly pulled away as the game went on.
Flat Lick led 11-8 after one quarter and 24-16 at the half before a dominating third quarter allowed the eventual champions to hold a comfortable 40-20 advantage heading into the final period.
Flat Lick was led in scoring by Kade Elam with 21 points, followed by Steven Partin with 14.
Johnny Martin was next with eight for the winners, while Josh Messer added five to round out the scoring.
Central got seven points from Jeffrey Ketchum, while Dalton Crawford added six, Jacob Smith five, Andrew Mills and Cayden Collins four each, Miracle two, and Jones one.