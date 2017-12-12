Fiscal Court prepares county for snowy conditions

The Knox County Fiscal Court began prepping for possible inclement winter driving conditions at the November meeting.
The Court unanimously voted to approve the road salt agreement with the Kentucky Department of Highways. The agreement allows for the purchase of 100 tons of road salt at $86.70 plus $1.42 per ton loading charge and a one-time administration fee of $97.15.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.