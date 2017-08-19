Familiar face at helm of sports

The Mountain Advocate is proud to welcome back a familiar face to cover Knox County sports.
Recently coming on board as the new Sports Editor is Wade Holland, a KPA award-winning sports writer who previously held the position from about 1999-2001. Holland comes to The Mountain Advocate from having worked in central Kentucky for various news organizations covering sports in recent years. Most recently, he was the Publisher of Williamstown Sports Report.
“I am thrilled to have Wade Holland back on staff at the Advocate,” said Mountain Advocate Publisher Jay Nolan. “He truly has a passion for sports. As a parent himself, he cares deeply about our local young people. Hopefully our readers will quickly appreciate and long enjoy his writing and photography.”
Holland began writing sports news in 1986, when he began writing for the Harlan Daily Enterprise, his hometown paper, as a sports writer/photographer. From there, he went on to the Corbin Times-Tribune, where he was hired as the paper’s first Sports Editor in 1992, before leaving seven years later to come to the Mountain Advocate.
“I got into the newspaper business because of my high school English teacher, Mrs. Sandra Mullins, at James A. Cawood High School in Harlan County,” recalled Holland. “(She) saw my potential and encouraged me to join the school newspaper, The Sword and Shield.”
Throughout his career, Holland has held positions as Sports Editor with the Georgetown News-Graphic, Maysville Ledger-Independent, Woodford Sun, The Bourbon County Times, Nicholas County News, The Jessamine Journal, Robertson County News, and others that spans three decades, as well as freelancing for other newspapers.
Holland ventured into digital online media in the early 2000’s as publisher of Kentucky Preps of the Rivals Network, and served as publisher of Best of the Bluegrass, a web publication, as well as printed magazine, that was sold in bookstores and dozens of retail outlets across Kentucky, including every Speedway gas station in Kentucky.
“I owe my success to men like John Henson, sports editor at the Harlan Daily Enterprise, and Hank Bond, publisher of the Greenup Beacon,” said Holland, adding that “Cecil Wilson (the late former publisher of The Mountain Advocate) taught me how to be and act like a professional and gave me opportunities that advanced my career.”
Holland says that he owes and credits everything to God, his mom, Mary Daniel of Wallins Creek in Harlan County, who he says taught him right from wrong and still holds him accountable for his mistakes.
Among many people he calls friend are Billy Hicks, the winningest basketball coach in Kentucky high school history, and Roger Harden, a record-setting point guard at the University of Kentucky, who has been the coach at Williamstown High School for the last several years.
“The opportunity to return to The Mountain Advocate is a dream come true and a gift from God. It could not have happened at a better time in life for me,” said Holland. “I look forward to continuing to build on the foundation laid by previous Sports Editors to make The Mountain Advocate the best that it can be and the #1 source for coverage of all area schools from elementary to high school and beyond.”
Upon moving back to Knox County, Holland made his home in the Lynn Camp community, where his daughter, Erin, is a junior cheerleader and softball player at Lynn Camp High School.
In addition to his sports duties, Holland also serves the newspaper as its new Circulation Manager, overseeing newspaper distribution and logistics each week.
Holland encourages Knox County sports fans to reach out to him to share sports news tips, story ideas and scores by calling him at 606-622-5584, or by e-mail at wholland@mountainadvocate.com.