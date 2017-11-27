Extension Office unveils new pavilion

A project nearly three years in the making was finally unveiled to the public on Friday, November 17. The Knox County District Cooperative Extension Services held a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening the pavilion and dedicating it to Raquel Congleton, a woman who has served the Knox County Homemakers and the Knox County Extension board.
Located between the Extension Office and the old TrueSeal plant on Treuhaft Boulevard, the pavilion is a 5,600-square foot, freestanding structure with open sides and a metal roof. Currently, restrooms and a storage area are still under construction at the pavilion but are expected to be finished in approximately one month.
