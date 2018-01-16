Exciting projects in store for 2018

Director Denise Wainscott announced events and developments coming to Barbourville in the 2018 year at the January 8 tourism meeting.
First, a downtown revitalization public forum will be held at 6 p.m. on January 18 at The Flower Shop. At this forum, Barbourville will receive its first impression results from an anonymous Berea group who stopped by the town and judged it based on certain criteria.
“They had a group that came through town and did a first impressions. That covers the whole gambit of appearance, activity, empty stores, driving business, everything,” said Wainscott. “I think it will give us some new insight on the direction we need to go.”
