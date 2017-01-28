UPDATE: Eleven hour standoff is over

8:02 P.M. UPDATE:
A female accompanying Wilson, Melissa Drummer, was transported from the call by Barbourville Police. Drummer refused to identify her male partner and provided no additional information.
The Knox County Sheriff’s office recovered two suit cases that were found in the women’s restroom at Shell. Video showed that Drummer had taken the cases into the store. Upon investigation it was found that one case contained drugs, packaging materials and other paraphernalia, the second case contained a .38 revolver and other items.
Drummer was charged in connection to the cases and lodged in the Knox County Jail.
2:30 P.M. UPDATE:
The Barbourville Police Department has charged Wilson with menacing, first degree burglary, first degree fleeing or evading police on foot, first degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct and ten counts of first degree wanton endangerment police officer. He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
UPDATE
The standoff on Hobbs Hollow Road is finally over.
After eleven hours of officers calling for David Ray Wilson, 50, of Lexington to exit the home peacefully, Kentucky State Police’s SRT (Special Response Team) was finally able to locate Wilson in the attic of the home and place him in custody just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
According to a release from Barbourville City Police Department, Wilson received no major injuries. He will be lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
This standoff started after Wilson created a commotion in the Bimble Shell Station on Friday, January 27 around 2:40 p.m. According to eyewitnesses, Wilson waved a gun in the store before fleeing out the rear door into a wooded area. Local schools were placed on lockdown for one hour following the incident.
Police officers spent several hours looking for Wilson and were able to locate him in a home on Hobbs Hollow Road in the Stephen Trace community. The home was still under construction and was unoccupied at the time.
Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Barbourville Police Department and Kentucky State Police remained on the scene while officers worked to obtain warrants to enter the home and Wilson’s arrest. According to a KSP press release, during this time, Barbourville Police Department set up a perimeter and began trying to negotiate with Wilson. KSP SRT arrived on-scene around 9 p.m.
Over the course of the night, the SRT called for a peaceful end to the standoff. They repeatedly said over a megaphone, “We know you are in there. Come out the front door unarmed. We are not leaving.” At one point in the night, SRT even offered warmth and food for Wilson.
The SRT shot the windows out, kicked in the front door and were able to release tear gas into the home. By 3:30 a.m., officers and a K-9 unit breached the house. There had been no movement inside the home until that point.
Waiting until daylight, SRT was finally able to find Wilson in the attic of the home around 6:20 a.m. and was taken into custody around 6:45 a.m. Wilson was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital for minor medical treatment and will be lodged in the Knox County Detention Center once he is released. Barbourville Police Department reports along Wilson receiving only minor injuries, no first responders were injured during the standoff.
Wilson was charged by Kentucky State Police with menacing and resisting arrest. Additional charges from Barbourville Police are pending.
Also on-scene during the standoff were Knox SORT, Barbourville Fire Department and Knox EMS. This case is still under investigation by KSP and Barbourville Police Department. Both agencies will be filing charges against Wilson.
As more information becomes available, we will update at www.mountainadvocate.com.