Elementary basketball tournament winners January 29, 2017 Rachel Johnson Central Elementary – 1st place B team cheer Girdler Elementary – 2nd place B team cheer Flat Lick Elementary – 3rd place B team cheer Flat Lick Wildcats – 1st place B team basketball Jesse D. Lay Elementary – 2nd place B team basketball Girdler Elementary – 1st place A team cheer Central Elementary – 1st place A team cheer Jesse D. Lay Elementary – 2nd place A team cheer G. R. Hampton – 3rd place A team cheer G. R. Hampton – 2nd place A team basketball Central Elementary – 1st place A team basketball