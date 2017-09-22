Election heating up

With a few months remaining before the filing deadline, 17 candidates have filed their statement of intent to run for office with Knox County Clerk Mike Corey’s office.
The latest to file is Keith “Buster” Liford, who filed this week to run for Jailer, a position he previously ran for in 2014. Liford will oppose incumbent Jailer Mary S. Hammons, who has also filed her statement of intent to run, in the May 2018 primary election.
In other county-wide offices, Bill Oxendine has filed his statement of intent to run for the seat he has held since 2003. While current Judge-Executive J.M. Hall has already gone on record to state he will not be seeking a fourth term in office, Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Warren has filed his statement of intent to run on the Republican ballot for Knox County Judge-Executive in May. Knox County Clerk Mike Corey has also filed his statement of intent to run for the office he’s held since 1998.
The magistrate races are heating up, with district 5 seeing three candidates filing their statements of intent so far. Herb Wells, Darryl Baker and Travis Taylor will each be on the Republican ballot in May. District 1 also has three Republicans seeking the seat currently held by Carson Gilbert: Jerry Smith, Roger Mills and Richard “Bird Dog” Jones. District 2 incumbent magistrate Stacy Roark has filed his statement of intent to run, and will be challenged by Billy Howard in the primary election. In District 4, incumbent Republican magistrate Jason Lake has filed his intent; also filing in District 4 on the Democrat ticket is Dennis Gibson, who mounted a primary campaign for Judge-Executive in 2014. So far, District 3 has only one candidate, Republican Jimmy Walters, filing an intent to run.
The deadline to file is January 31, 2018.