Election filings pouring in

The race for 2018 is starting to heat up as candidates are now able to file to run in the 2018 elections.
So far, as of Friday, November 17, several Republicans and a handful of Democrats had thrown their hats into the ring.
Republican
County Clerk
Mike Corey
Sheriff
Mike Smith
County Attorney
Gilbert E. Holland
Jailer
Keith “Buster” LIford
Mary S. Hammons
Coroner
Mike Blevins
Circuit Court Clerk
Greg Helton
Magistrate District 1
Roger Mills
Magistrate District 2
Billy Howard
Steve Smith
Curt Lawson
Josh Trosper
Magistrate District 3
Danny Jordan
Magistrate District 4
Jason lake
Magistrate District 5
Darryl Baker
Herb Wells
Constable District 2
Reed Murphy
Willie B. Mills
Constable District 5
Shawn Rogers
Brandon Bolton
Democrat
Property Valuation Administrator
Bill Oxendine
Sheriff
Dennis K. Rogers
Magistrate District 3
George Hamilton
Constable District 3
Mike Bingham
Non-Partisan
Knox County School Board District 2
James E. Gray
The deadline to file for partisan races in the May primary election is Tuesday, January 30, 2018.