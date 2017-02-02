Drugs, $14,000 seized in bust

Barbourville Police made a drug bust Wednesday night as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers executed a search warrant on Wynn Hollow Road in Knox County, where they discovered large bag of what was suspected marijuana in plain view.
After finding the marijuana and using previously obtained information, a second warrant was obtained in regard to drug trafficking, resulting in a subsequent search that yielded the discovery and seizure of over three pounds of marijuana, Suboxone strips, various diverted prescription medications, six handguns, four long guns, ammunition, over $14,000 in cash, six vehicles, 3 4-wheelers, a Kubota tractor and other items.
Arrested and charged with trafficking was Danny Wayne Hubbard of Barbourville. Hubbard was lodged in the Knox County Jail.
No further information is currently being offered as this is an ongoing investigation.
Assisting in the investigation and arrest were Chief Winston Tye (BPD), Sgt. Robert Brown (BPD), Ptl. Pat Clouse (BPD), Ptl. Eric Martin (BPD), Ptl. Adam Townsley (BPD), Ptl. Jake Knuckles (BPD), Ptl. Josh Lawson (BPD), Ptl. Elijah Broughton (BPD), and Det. Steve Owens (BPD).