Drug raid leads to firearms, stolen property

A drug raid at a residence on McDonald Lane in Heidrick yielded more than drugs.
On November 22, 2017 Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Captain Everett Johnson and Deputies Sam Mullins, Pat Clouse and Claude Hudson conducted the raid, where they found crystal methamphetamine, hydrocodone, Suboxone, marijuana and a variety of drug paraphernalia. A stolen 2016 moped and a loaded 9mm rifle were also found. Late night explosions had been reported near this residence but no explosives could be located. Four individuals were arrested and charged as follows: Benjamin P Jordan, 38, charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property; Margaret H Wright, 47, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Jason McWilliams, 36, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Clarence Allen Sizemore, 37, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.
Also assisting in the raid was Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 handler Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his dog “Edge.”