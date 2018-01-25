Drug arrests make 15 so far from one residence

Law enforcement officials responded to reports of drug use and trespassing near Barbourville Cemetery on Wednesday.
At 2:15 p.m. on January 23, Knox County deputies Claude Hudson, Sam Mullins, William Stewart and Captain Everett Johnson, along with Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye, Officers Chad Wagner and Eric Martin, responded to complaints of individuals trespassing, using drugs and causing neighborhood concerns at the old E.K. Woods property on Ky 225 (Artemus Road) near Barbourville Cemetery. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, there were signs of people staying in the abandoned warehouses but no persons were located there.
Deputies Hudson and Millins conducted a welfare check on an elderly handicapped female in the house adjacent to E.K. Woods, where they found three individuals inside, with approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a Loretab tablet, a used meth pipe, burned aluminum foil and numerous used syringes.
In September of last year, six people were arrested at the same residence with drug-related charges.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia:
Jason T. Leroy, 38, Barbourville;
Angela K. Merida, 50, Barbourville;
Julie A. Popejoy, 35, Barbourville.
Merida was also wanted on a Knox County Bench Warrant for failure to pay the fines of Theft by Deception (Include Cold Checks) charges.
All three individuals were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
According to the release, these arrests bring the total number of people arrested on drug-related charges from this residence to 15 people.