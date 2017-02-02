Documentary Film Explores the Challenges of Addressing Mental Illness

Union College presents Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw with director, producer, and editor Rick Goldsmith as part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers in Union’s Rector Little Theatre on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Following a screening of the film, the filmmaker will engage the audience in a discussion about the film and his work. The event is free and open to the public, but due to limited seating reservations are encouraged by emailing uarts@unionky.edu.
Mind/Game chronicles the journey of former University of Tennessee and WNBA basketball standout Chamique Holdsclaw, often called the “female Michael Jordan.” Surviving a challenging family life to achieving basketball superstardom to addressing her long-hidden battle with mental illness, Holdsclaw’s journey is often heartbreaking as she confronts new obstacles in her own recovery. Narrated by Glenn Close, Mind/Game tells a powerful story of courage, struggle, and redemption.
The filmmaker strives “to use Mind/Game to [its] full advantage to positively impact the discussion of mental health and mental illness on every level: with families, communities, the media and in public policy circles, to make a difference in an arena where it is sorely needed.”
Goldsmith is a San Francisco-based documentary filmmaker trained in architecture, music, and community activism. His mission is to tell stories that encourage social engagement, active participation in community life and the democratic process, and to stimulate young minds to question the world around them. Two of his previous films have received Academy Award nominations.
The Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers is a program of South Arts. Southern Circuit screenings are funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. South Arts, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit regional arts organization building on the South’s unique heritage and enhancing the public value of the arts. Their work responds to the arts environment and cultural trends with a regional perspective, through an annual portfolio of activities designed to address the role of the arts in impacting the issues important to our region, and linking the South with the nation and the world through the arts.
The Southern Circuit Film Tour will continue at Union College during the Spring semester with a showing of Maya Angelou on March 16. All films are presented free of charge at Union College through a partnership with South Arts, grant support from the National Endowment for the Arts and support from Union College Trustees Janie Skidmore and Shelia Halter.
For more information, or to reserve your seat, please email uarts@unionky.edu