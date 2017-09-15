Deputies surprised with new badges

Two Knox County Deputies were honored during a 9-11 memorial service at Scalf Chapel Church Sunday, Sept. 10.
In June, Knox County Deputies Claude Hudson and Keith ‘Buster’ Liford were shot during an altercation while serving a warrant. Thankfully, Deputy’s Hudson’s vest and badge kept the bullet from penetrating his skin. However, Deputy Liford was shot twice and was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Bullets from the shooting destroyed both deputies’ badges. But, during Sunday’s service, they received an unexpected gift.
“Ever since their badged had been destroyed through gunfire, we had talked about getting them replacements,” said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith. “Together, with Bluegrass Uniform, we were able to put it together for them.”
Sheriff Smith presented both deputies with new badges.
“We wanted to make it a little special for them and put their names on their badges,” said Sheriff Smith.
“It was very emotional,” said Deputy Hudson. “Sheriff Smith has stood behind us a thousand percent,” said Deputy Hudson. “He is a wonderful boss. He ever drove me down to Tennessee that night to see Buster. He stands behind his boys.”
Since the incident, Deputy Hudson has returned to work. Deputy Liford continues to heal from his wounds, but expects to return soon.