Democrat Women’s Group Collecting Winter Wear for KCPS FRC

by Debra Ferguson Payne
As winter truly sets in this week with dropping temps and snow, there will be children without outer wear needed to be warm. As our Winter community service project your Democrat Women’s Group of Knox County is taking donations of hats, gloves and scarfs to be given to Knox County Public Schools Family Resource Centers to give children in need through December and January.
Clean new and gently used items can be dropped off at the Knox County History Museum on Wednesday mornings to Dora Farmer or contact Debbie Payne for a pick up.
Our DWKC has a goal of monthly community service to positively impact and improve the lives of our citizens. We target areas of need that are often underserved or not widely known. If you would like to part of this motivated, dynamic group of women working to make positive changes in our communities and Commonwealth please come join us the 2nd Thursday of each month. We will meet December 14th upstairs in the Student Center at UnionCollege, 6:00 p.m.
There will be a silent auction for some lovely items to raise money for our scholarship for a Knox county Senior this year. Hope to see everyone there.