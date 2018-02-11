Deceased woman identified

Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins has identified the woman found deceased on February 11 in the Swan Pond community as Stacy Hobbs, 33, of Barbourville.
Hobbs’ body was found behind Swan Pond Baptist Church off of KY South 11 by an individual attending morning service. Hobbs was lying in a drainage ditch that discharges into the Cumberland River.
Shane Jacobs, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Affairs Officer, confirmed in a press release that Hobbs’ body will be sent to Frankfort to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and to find out the cause of death. Kentucky State Police, along with the Coroner’s Office, do not believe the death is a result from the flooding. Foul play cannot be determined at this time.
KSP Detective Jake Wilson is continuing the investigation. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knox County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.