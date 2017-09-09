Daniel Boone Royalty Leading Candidates – Week 1

The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is happy to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2017 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Race. This will be the first week for leading candidates.
In the miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Zoey McWilliams. Zoey is the daughter of Janelle and Micheal McWilliams of Barbourville. Zoey attends Barbourville City Elementary School where she is enjoying being on the Little Tiger Dance team. Her hobbies include watching TV, being an aunt to three fur babies, eating, eating candy and eating popsicles in the bathtub at mamaw’s house. Zoey’s future plans are to be a nurse or a rockstar!
In the miniature king race, the leading candidate is Eli Daniel. Eli is the son of John and SarahDaniel of Flat Lick. Eli attends Flat Lick Elementary School where he is enjoying being in kindergarten and playing with his friends. His hobbies include swimming, baseball, playing Xbox and playing outside with his brothers. Eli’s future plans are to become a cop and work at WalMart DC with his dad.
In the princess race, the leading candidate is Sara Gibson. Sara is the daughter of Gentry and Lisa Gibson of Barbourville. Sara attends Girdler Elementary School where she is a member of the academic team, junior beta club, odyssey of the mind team and robotics team. Her hobbies include swimming, going to church, playing on her phone and hanging out with her family and friends. Sara’s future plans are to become a nurse.
In the queen race, the leading candidate is Chloe Beth Harris. Chloe is the daughter of Larry and Sherry Harris of Barbourville. Chloe attends Knox Central High School where she is a member of the FFA, Beta Club, Garden Club, choir and archery team. Her hobbies include training dogs, cooking, reading and hiking. Chloe’s future plans are to attend the Morehead State University and major in animal science and then complete her doctorate in veterinary medicine at Auburn University.
The Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 2, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $3.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.