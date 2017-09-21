Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Leading Candidates – Week 3

In this week’s issue of The Mountain Advocate had the wrong photo listed with the leading queen candidate, Hayley Hammons. Pictured below is the correct photo. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. – Editor
The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is happy to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2017 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Race. This is the third week for leading candidates.
In the miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Laura Elizabeth Marie Smith. Laura is the daughter of Brandon and Christina Smith of Barbourville. Laura attends Central Elementary School where she is enjoying being in kindergarten and getting new friends. Her hobbies include cheering for the Tiny Tiaras at Triple Crown Elite, playing with her baby dolls and playing with her Shopkins. Laura’s future plans are to become a baby doctor!
In the miniature king race, the leading candidate is Alex Knuckles. Alex is the son of Jake and Beth Knuckles of Barbourville. Alex attends Barbourville Independent Elementary School where he is enjoying being in kindergarten and playing coach-pitch baseball with his friends. His hobbies include baseball, helping daddy clean the pool and helping him mow the grass. Alex’s future plans are to become a police officer and a fire fighter.
In the princess race, the leading candidate is Anna Joyce Carey. Anna Jo is the daughter of Brian and Jennifer Carey of Flat Lick. Anna Jo attends GR Hampton Elementary School where she is a member of the Lady Cougar’s basketball team, a varsity cheerleader and a member of the varsity academic team. Her hobbies include playing on her phone, hanging out in her room and aggravating her brother Elijah. Anna Jo’s future plans are attend college and to become a social studies teacher and to be as good a teacher as Ms. Cindy Carter!
In the queen race, the leading candidate is Hayley Hammons. Hayley is the daughter of Roger and Dena Hammons of Barbourville. Hayley attends Barbourville Independent High School where she enjoys being on the volleyball team and beta club. Her hobbies include drawing and spending time with her family and friends. Hayley’s future plans are to attend LMU and become a traveling nurse.
The Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 2, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $3.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.