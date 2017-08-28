Cyclists compete on local trails

Bicyclists from across the region attended the Turner Outdoor Center MTB XC race Saturday, Aug. 19.
Sponsored by Barbourville Tourism, Union College Cycling, and Kentucky Point Series, the race was first non-collegiate race held at Union’s Turner Outdoor Center facility.
Throughout the day, riders chose between various categories and raced around the three-mile cross-country loop at Turner Outdoor Center. Cash prizes were awarded to the top pro men and women. Merchandise prizes was handed out to the top riders in all other categories.
“Those who attended had a great time and thought the race when very well,” said Sean Trinque, Head Cycling Coach at Union College and host of the event. “I think we proved that we can set up and put on an amazing event. From here, we just need to keep growing every year and getting the word out about the amazing trails in this town.”