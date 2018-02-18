CSRA to be purchased

A $9.6 billion acquisition of local employer CSRA has left many employees wondering if their job is secure.
The federal contractor employs hundreds of people at its Hospital Drive facility in Barbourville. It was announced early Monday that CSRA was purchased by General Dynamics Information Technology, also another major contractor of federal services.
Comments in social media posts sharing the news expressed concerns of lost jobs and learning new systems, but there is nothing to indicate an immediate loss of jobs for the area. In fact, GDIT has a large footprint in the area, remaining a major employer in both Corbin and London.
