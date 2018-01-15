Crash ends bizarre stolen truck saga

Who knew that something so innocent could turn into something out of a movie?
Given the recent bitterly-cold temperatures, many people are guilty of starting their vehicle to warm up, leaving it idle with the keys still inside.
Michelle and Brandon Farmer can testify that in today’s world, this isn’t something a person should do.
Michelle went to Brandon’s place of work, Farmer’s Market on Artemus Road on Tuesday, December 19. Michelle left her truck, a Ford F-250, running while she ran inside to get Brandon. The running truck soon became part a bizarre story involving sheriff’s offices in two counties.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.