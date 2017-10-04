County prepares for fall festivities

The Knox County Fiscal Court is making preparations for upcoming festivities around the county.
At the regular September meeting, the court made the decision to close the courthouse on Friday, Oct. 6, when the Daniel Boone Festival will be in full swing.
The court also set the Trick-or-Treat date for this year’s Halloween celebration. Following the City’s lead, the county will allow Trick-or-Treating from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Halloween day, Tuesday, Oct. 31.
The court also shone light on the Knox County Detention Center and its issue of overcrowding. While approving a full-time hire at the Detention Center, Knox County Judge Executive J. M. Hall asked Jailer Mary Hammons about the problem.
“We actually have 246 (inmates), and 116 with me in residence. I had 124 Sunday night,” said Hammons. “We’re already housing them in the library, and for our last inspection by the DOC (Department of Corrections) we were in the library and they know it. And, at one point, we were holding state inmates, and we’re not even allowed to hold state inmates but there’s not a jail that would take any, because they’re filled up also.”
The new Knox County Detention Center is currently under construction. The new facility will be located on Artemus Road and is expected to be completed in a year and a half.
“They’re saying around 16 to 18 months now that we’ve got started,” said Hall. “They’ve got the gravel in now, they’ve got the dirt going back in. They should be ready for the concrete slabs before long. It can’t go fast enough for us.”