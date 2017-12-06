Council to repeal employee ordinance

A Barbourville City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on December 7 at City Hall.
At the meeting, council members will hold the first reading of Ordinance No. 2017-6. This ordinance will repeal Ordinance No. 2008-4, the city’s employee personnel policy, essentially allowing new employees to be hired in at new rates of pay.
“It’s been years since ours has been changed,” said Mayor David Thompson, adding that the new ordinance will open the ability for regular pay increases for employees.
The council will also hold a first reading of Ordinance No. 2017-7, an ordinance establishing and adopting a pay classification plan.
The retainer with Attorney Chris Mills will also be discussed. This is renewed on an annual basis. Finally, appointments will be made to the Ethics Board and Code Enforcement Board.