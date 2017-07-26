Construction continues for new Knox Co. jail

A lull in construction has come to end for the new Knox County Detention Center.
At the July Knox County Fiscal Court meeting, a representative of Codell Construction, project manager for the new facility, finally gave an official reason for the delay.
After the court approved to accept all lowest bids for the construction, including Solid Ground Construction’s bid for inspections, the issue was addressed.
“We’re at a standstill kind of waiting for these bidding packages to be released because there is some site work that will involve using some of the soils that will be taken out and used for fill in other areas,” said Matt Mills, Project Manager with Codell Construction. “So it was advantageous to for the contractor to hold up, wait and get awarded this contract now and he can put the whole site package together.”
Site prep is once again underway on KY 225 (Artemus Road). The construction phase is expected to take 18-20 months.