Connection Point Gives Back To Community

This time of year finds many families in need. They will not have a Christmas as others do. However, 17 families in Knox County won’t have to worry this Christmas, thanks to the Angel Tree Program and Connection Point Church.
Saturday, parents of children on the Angel Tree were invited to Jesse D. Lay Elementary School to pick out their presents themselves. Not only were they able to pick out their child’s gift themselves, they were also able to wrap the gift there as well. To top it off, they were sent home with a nice dinner.
Thank you.