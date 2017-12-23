Connection Point gives back through Angel Tree

By SAMANTHA MILLS
Many families in need may not have a Christmas as most people imagine. Thankfully, 17 families in Knox County won’t have to worry this Christmas, thanks to the Angel Tree Program and Connection Point Church.
On Saturday, parents of children on the Angel Tree were invited to Jesse D. Lay Elementary School to pick out their children’s presents themselves, as well as wrap the gifts. They were also sent home with a dinner. “There is such a need for help in the community. Applications for the Angel Tree begin to come into the resource center as early as late September.I’m very thankful to all who helped give these angels a great Christmas! “, Elisa Estes, Jesse D. Lay Elementary’s resource center coordinator said.
Zion Baptist Church from Henderson, Ky. donated new toys, according to gender and age, to go with the gifts that were given by the Angel Tree program. Zion Baptist also sent people to Knox County to help cook the ham and turkey dinner. Connection Point Church helped serve food, wrap and deliver gifts, and also entertained the children with Christmas activities, music and games.
“It has been such a blessing to minister to families in this way. We had been looking for a minister opportunity in the community, and this was just a great experience. It was just cool to see God pull all of this together in such a short time and to see all of the joy on these families faces and the fact that we were able to give their children such a great Christmas just warms my heart and that’s what the season is all about,” said Dustin Smith, Youth Leader at Connection Point Church.
There were many other people who donated items that were used in this program,
“Our church’s vision is getting connected, changing lives and building community; one life at a time. We couldn’t have dreamed up a better way to live this out then to connect with these great families and show them God’s love this Christmas. I’m blown away by this opportunity to be able to serve our community this way!” said Jeremiah Evans, Pastor of Connection Point. Connection Point is located behind Long John Silvers in Premier Party’s building, in Barbourville on 25E. Sunday service begins at 11:04. Everyone is welcome to attend.