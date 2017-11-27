Community Service Project for the Elderly Seeking Donations

With the growing population of geriatric neighbors, in our communities, comes the growing need for products needed by them. Health concerns often grow more pronounced as appetite diminishes. When compiling a list for community service work, a member of the Democrat Women’s in Knox County who works for Cumberland Valley Area Development District, an organization that services the elderly in several counties, said her clients always need nutritions supplements such as Ensure and Glucerna and hygiene products like Depends and Shields. They often can’t afford to buy them and have to do without.
Knox County Democrat Women encourages people to join in helping supply seniors with products they need. Donations can be dropped off at Knox Professional Pharmacy on Knox street in Barbourville. KCDW would like thank George Hammons for his generosity in allowing us to place a donation box in his Pharmacy and everyone who helps this worthwhile event through December and January by generous and heartfelt gifts to this cause.