Community remembers 9/11, fallen heroes

Hundreds were in attendance today, September 11, at Forcht Bank’s annual Patriot Day event to honor fallen heroes, local police, first responders, military service men and women and veterans.
Multiple guest speakers spoke about the events that happened sixteen years ago and how they impacted American lives and future generations. The KC Chamber Choir, Barbourville High School Choir and GR Hampton preschool classes also helped during the ceremony. Forcht Bank provided lunch for all in attendance.
For the complete story, see this week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.