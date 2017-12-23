Community Choirs spread Christmas cheer with concert

By TASHA STEWART
The Barbourville Community Choir brought relaxation in the midst of the busy holiday season on December 12 with their annual Christmas concert.
“I invite you now to take a deep breath, feel settled in the seat and if you would, just let your mind become present in this moment. Trust that the to do lists and all the other things in this holiday season will be there tomorrow morning. Tonight, I invite you, on behalf of the chorus, to receive this musical gift,” said Rev. Darrel Hathcock, program announcer.
The choir, directed by Christopher Hubbs, performed Christmas classics such as “Where the Shepherds Lately Knelt” and “Whispering Palms of Bethlehem.” They also mixed up the usual playlist with solos by various choir members and a piano duet, receiving a round of applause from the audience after each performance.