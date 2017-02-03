Coe shoots last-second shot for LC win over B-Ville

The Lynn Camp Lady Cats earned their second district win of the week over the Barbourville Lady Tigers on Thursday, February 2. Lynn Camp took the win by a last-second shot, 44-42.
Sophomore Bradi Coe was given the ball with a few seconds left on the board, enough time for a two-pointer to break the tie, giving Lynn Camp the win.
Senior Brooklyn Bryant scored 11 total points as the leading scorer for the Lady Cats, while sophomores Mollie White and Bradi Coe scored ten each.
Barbourville filled the board with Senior Anna Daniels’ contributions. Daniels shot 19 total points, as well as grabbing ten rebounds, earning Daniels a double-double. Seventh-grader Caylan Mills also gave nine points for the Lady Tigers.
Lynn Camp will be playing at home on Wednesday, February 8, at 7:30 p.m. versus Jackson County.
Barbourville will be at home Saturday, February 4, at 12 p.m. against Middlesboro.