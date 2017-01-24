Coach Hoskins, “Time to go to work”

Fred Hoskins was named as the Head Football Coach of Knox Central’s football program on January 13.
Hoskins held a press conference on Monday, January 23, to elaborate on this position with his family and the entire Knox Central football team by his side.
“I have been coaching for 17 years, and every year I have always tried to prepare myself to be a head football coach. The right opportunity never came about,” Hoskins mentioned on applying for the Panther coaching job.
Hoskins was the assistant coach under former coach Scott Russell during the 2016 season. Hoskins is also the current alternative programs teacher in the Knox County public school system.
“About ten years ago, Knox Central became a football school,” Hoskins said, “Knox Central has always been intriguing as a football school. It has always had talent, size, speed, but it always had things to hold them back. I am hoping we can remedy these things.”
Before his season at Knox Central, Hoskins coached at Bell County High School for 16 years, half of that as the defensive coordinator. During his time at Bell, he coached class 4A state champions (2008) and regional champions and state semi-finalists (2009 and 2010).
“I see no reason why Knox Central cannot compete for a regional championship every year,” Hoskins added on his plans, “My expectations are pretty simple-I want to win every game. I will settle for nothing less. Reality is, you are not going to win every game, but you got to prepare like you are going to.”
Hoskins also played at Bell County High as a student-athlete, then continued to play football in college at Union College for four years.
“Football took care of me. I would have never gone to college if it wasn’t for football,” Hoskins shared, “I feel like every day I am giving back to the game which gave me so much.”
Hoskins spoke to his new football team, “We have to have confidence. You have to believe in what I am telling you and each other. If I am going to coach, I am going to win.”
“We got to take advantage of our talent and spread the field. We are still going to be a very physical football team. That is how you win championships,” Hoskins added on his style for the 2017 season.
“I want to think the administrators and the community members who served on the hiring committee. I feel very fortunate to be the one they chose. I do not take that responsibility lightly,” Hoskins included, pledging his hard work.
Hoskins ended with words to his players, team, coaching staff, and community, “Time to go to work. We know what we got to do.”