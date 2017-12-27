SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

December 27, 2017
Samantha Mills
Closings for the New Year Holiday

The Mountain Advocate – Open regular office hours


Knox County Clerk’s Office – Closed Friday and Monday

Judge Executive Office – Closed Friday and Monday

PVA office –Closed Friday and Monday

Circuit Court –Closed Friday and Monday

District Court – Closed Friday and Monday

Post Office – Closed Monday

Knox County Utility Commission – Closed Monday

Barbourville Utilities – Closed Monday

Cumberland Valley Electric – Closed Monday

KCEOC – Closed Monday

City Hall – Closed Monday

Extension Office – Closed until January 2nd

Union College – Closed until January 2nd

Hometown Bank – Closed Monday

Commercial Bank – Closed Monday

PNC Bank – Closed Monday

Forcht Bank – Closed Monday

Knox County Public Library – Closed Monday

Tourism – Closed Monday

Schools –Closed until January 2nd

