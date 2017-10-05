City to sue at least 20 residents

Despite the 70th annual Daniel Boone Festival kicking off in Barbourville, city council members were full steam ahead at their October 3 meeting.
After voting to begin the process to collect over $160,000 of delinquent property taxes on March 9, Mayor David Thompson provided council members with an update, reporting the city has turned over a list of approximately twenty names/properties to City Attorney Chris Mills, totaling $80,303.
“We’ve got a list of about twenty names that we’ve went through and we’ve got another list [we’re working on]. The city attorney said to choose the first twenty and then every month, month and a half, we’ll give him another list to start the process on. It will take a few months to get the process going but it costs the city no fees,” explained Mayor Thompson.
The council also unanimously voted to reappoint Tim Davis to the Barbourville Utilities Commission Board. Davis’ current term is set to expire November 1, 2017. Davis’ new term will last three years, set to expire on November 1, 2020.
Finally, all reports and the September 11 special called meeting minutes were approved.