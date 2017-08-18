City School takes first official step in construction project

In a short and concise special called meeting, the Barbourville Independent Board of Education took a step forward in the cafeteria expansion project.
The first of the two items on the agenda called the board to choose between a construction manager or a general contractor to oversee the project.
“Due to the size and scope of our project that we’re planning in this phase, our only option is to go with a general contractor because of the bottom dollar for the total cost of construction,” said Superintendent L. Kay Dixon. “However we are going to be looking at doing additional phases later on, so it could change that we could then at that point in time, look to see if construction management was a way that you wanted to go.”
Dixon explained that individuals representing construction management are the agenda for the next board meeting, in order to further discuss their field with the board.
Board Member Jason Reeves made the motion to approve using a general contractor, but to still hear presentations from construction managers at the Aug. 17 board meeting. The motion was passed unanimously.
The board also approved revisions to the BG-1 Form, a project application to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“I’m very excited that we’re going to actually begin,” said Dixon. “This is our first official step to beginning the process of sending this in for approval. We’re going to be fast tracking this process so we should see some schematic designs within the next couple weeks. It’s going to be real exciting for our school community to know this is going to be in the near future.”