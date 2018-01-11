City passes audit, new ordinances

The agenda was packed at the January 4 City Council meeting. The most notable item up for discussion was the annual audit report.
The City of Barbourville passed its June 30, 2017 audit, noting several fund increases and only minor adjustments which have already been addressed.
“This is our independent audit report on your financial statements for the year ending on June 30, 2017…We have audited the financial statements. That includes the general fund, the tourism and recreation fund, rec park, other non-major funds and also the utility commission as a component unit,” said Jones, Nale and Mattingly PLC partner Jonathon Eade. “We issued an unmodified opinion which states that these statements are fairly presented and in accordance with accounting principles that are accepted within the United States.”
