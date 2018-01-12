City launches new emergency plan

The City of Barbourville, in conjunction with Todd Owens, emergency management director, has launched a new program to check on the elderly and disabled in the event of inclement weather.
Those who sign up for the program will be called by a city employee on mornings when the temperature drops below 25 degrees Fahrenheit to make sure they are ok and have heat and food. If the city employee cannot get in contact with the person, a family member, friend or neighbor will be called. If the second contact cannot help, a police officer will be dispatched to the residence to do a welfare check.
“There’s no reason in this day and time that any elderly or disabled person should take the chance that something tragic happens,” said Mayor David Thompson.
This program is available free of charge to those in city limits and to those in the county on a case-by-case basis. If you would like to sign yourself or someone else up for the program, contact City Hall at 546-6197 and provide the person’s name, physical address, home and/or cell phone number and an emergency contact name and number.