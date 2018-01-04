City hosts ball drop, entertainment to ring in new year

By SAMANTHA MILLS
REPORTER
Despite the frigid temperature Sunday night, several people still came to the City Park to watch the ball drop at the stroke of midnight.
The music was loud and the chocolate was hot. The people who came out to watch the ball drop were given free New Year’s 2018 hats and necklaces, while Mayor David Thompson served fresh, hot chocolate.
“You just never can tell what Kentucky weather is going to do. We wish it wouldn’t have been so cold so more could have made it out, but we still had a great time New Year’s 2018!” said Thompson.
The Barbourville Mountain Advocate would like to wish everyone a very happy new year!