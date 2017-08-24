City hall receiving facelift

Despite being taped off and under construction, City Hall is not closed. Instead, it is merely receiving a facelift over the next couple weeks.
According to Mayor David Thompson, all windows and doors on the front and fire department side of City Hall are being replaced. The windows will be replaced with thermal insulated windows. City Hall is also receiving a fresh coat of paint.
“1964 is when City Hall was built. Other than a little caulking and pressure washing, not much work has been done. The windows and everything are original to the building,” said Mayor Thompson. “We are trying to make it look a little better and up to date.”
The project is expected to be complete in two to three weeks, depending on weather. In the meantime, City Hall will remain open to the public with normal business hours.