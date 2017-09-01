City, County recognize National Drug Recovery Month

City and county officials met at the courthouse on August 28 to sign a proclamation declaring September as Drug Recovery Month.
According to the proclamation, officials will use September to teach the public that substance abuse treatment and mental health services can enable those with a mental or substance use disorder to live a healthy and rewarding life.
Every year, a new theme is picked for Drug Recovery Month. The 2017 theme is ‘Join the Voices of Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities.’ Overall, officials would like to see those in the community reach out and help those in need to overcome their disease.
“Alcohol and drug addiction remains challenges in Barbourville and Knox County,” said Mayor David Thompson, “but with proper support from family, friends and community members, those affected can overcome their disease. We must encourage relatives and friends of individuals with substance use disorders to implement preventative measures, recognize the signs of a problem and guide those in need of appropriate treatment and recovery support services.”
If you or a loved one need help with substance abuse, call the Knox County Health Department at 546-3486 or the Cumberland River Behavioral Health crisis line at 800-273-8255