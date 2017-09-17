City, County recognize Constitution Week

September 17 marks the 230th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States. To celebrate the occasion, the Doctor Thomas Walker chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution organized a proclamation signing declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Knox County Judge Executive JM Hall and Barbourville Mayor David Thompson both signed the proclamation, making it official in both the Knox County and the City of Barbourville.
Members of DAR also took the chance to show their appreciation of local law enforcement and first responders. The women took trays of homemade cookies to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Barbourville Police Department, Kentucky State Police and Barbourville Fire Department.
“The Doctor Thomas Walker DAR has three objectives. One is education, one is historic preservation and one is patriotism. We’re proud of our country and we want to educate the public about patriotism and history. We want to appreciate our law enforcement and our first responders,” said Claudia Greenwood, regent of the Doctor Thomas Walker chapter.