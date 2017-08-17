City Council sets vehicle, watercraft tax rate

With barely enough people to meet quorum, City Council pressed on at the August 10 monthly meeting, setting tax rates, making appointments to boards and reading ordinance amendments.
First, the 2018 motor vehicle and watercraft tax rate was set at 30 cents per $100 of the assessed value, the maximum that can be taken. This rate has stayed the same for several years, according to city clerk Helen Strong.
Next, Kay Dixon was appointed to the Board of Adjustments, which meets occasionally if there is a land dispute or zoning issue, for a four-year term. Dixon was originally appointed to the board during the June 8 City Council meeting to temporarily fulfill Scott Lee’s unexpired position. Dixon’s new four-year term will expire September 6, 2021.
Finally, council members voted to hold the first reading of Ordinance No. 2017-4, an amendment on alcohol ordinance No. 2016-2. This ordinance sets out the regulations and requirements for licensing, operations and the establishment of alcoholic beverage sales in the City of Barbourville. This amendment is a result of House Bills that were changed in the Legislative Session.
Mayor David Thompson was quick to reassure that this ordinance amendment does not create any major changes, including the legal drinking age or store hours.
“There was just a lot of cleanup of old regulations, some language changes and changes to the way some licensing is worded. It’s basically a big cleanup ordinance,” confirmed Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator Corey Moren.
Ordinance No. 2017-4 was condensed with the help of City Attorney Chris Mills from twenty-two pages to five, which was read by Strong at the meeting. The second reading of this ordinance will be held at the next City Council meeting set for September 7 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Chambers.