City Council sets trick or treat night, passes ordinances

Over the span of two meeting nights, City Council was able to introduce and pass two separate ordinances for the month of September.
At the September 7 meeting, Ordinance No. 2017-5 was first read. This is an ordinance to set the 2017 property tax rate, which Mayor David Thompson was “pleased to announce” had decreased.
The tax rate was set at .276 cents on each $100 assessed value of real and personal properties. In comparison, the tax rate was set at .281 cents per $100 assessed value in 2016.
“How often do you get to say as mayor that the tax rates are going down instead of up?” asked Mayor Thompson.
Council members then met on September 11 to hold the second reading of Ordinance No. 2017-5. It was unanimously approved by council members in attendance.
The council also set the date and time for trick or treat at the September 7 meeting. It will be held on October 31 from 5:30-7 p.m., the same time as Fright Night.
The second reading of Ordinance No. 2017-4 was also held on September 7. This is an amendment on alcohol ordinance No. 2016-2 that was first introduced at the August meeting. This ordinance sets out the regulations and requirements for licensing, operations and the establishment of alcoholic beverage sales in the City of Barbourville.
“There was just a lot of cleanup of old regulations, some language changes and changes to the way some licensing is worded. It’s basically a big cleanup ordinance,” confirmed Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator Corey Moren.
Ordinance No. 2017-4 was approved by the council.
The next meeting will be held October 3 at 6 p.m. The location will be determined by Daniel Boone festivities and is subject to change. For now, it is scheduled at City Hall.