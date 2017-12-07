City Council introduces new pay classification ordinance

Two new ordinances were read tonight, December 7, at the City Council meeting.
First was Ordinance No. 2017-6, which will repeal Ordinance No. 2008-4. Ordinance 2008-4 established the position classification and compensation plans for city employees. The Council seeks to repeal this ordinance at the suggestion of the League of Cities and will adopt the city’s personnel policy by Municipal Order.
The city’s new personnel and pay classification plan was introduced in the first reading of Ordinance No. 2017-7. Ordinance No. 2017-7 sets the class title, number of positions available and minimum and maximum pay rate for those working in the city’s administrative, police, street, recreation, fire and tourism departments. Several positions were set as negotiable wages.
